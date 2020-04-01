Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady will be able to maintain one aspect of normalcy as he embarks on his new journey.

Brady will be in charge of learning a new offense in the 2020 NFL season for a new team, but we now know he’ll be doing so while wearing the same jersey number he’s sported since 2000. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday officially announced Brady will wear No. 12, while the digit’s previous owner, Chris Godwin, will shift over to 14.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver clearly isn’t dwelling on the number change, as evidenced by a photoshopped image of him and Brady shared to his social media channels. Brady made sure to acknowledge Godwin for the gesture.

“Much Appreciated – Very Grateful – Humbled

And ready to get to work!!! 💯💯,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

Brady also made his eagerness to get going abundantly clear via his response to the Buccaneers’ latest hype video.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images