It happened. It finally happened. The New England Patriots drafted an offensive player in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The team selected Devin Asiasi, tight end out of UCLA, with the 91st overall pick.
The tight end position was something New England desperately needed help with. Especially after Rob Gronkowski retired shortly after Super Bowl LIII, leaving the Pats with Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse to fill the void. But when Gronk came out of retirement to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady, fans began to wonder how the Patriots would use their five draft picks Friday to address the area of need.
And with their fourth pick of the night, New England drafted Asiasi.
Naturally, this sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images