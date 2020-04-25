Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It happened. It finally happened. The New England Patriots drafted an offensive player in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team selected Devin Asiasi, tight end out of UCLA, with the 91st overall pick.

The tight end position was something New England desperately needed help with. Especially after Rob Gronkowski retired shortly after Super Bowl LIII, leaving the Pats with Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse to fill the void. But when Gronk came out of retirement to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady, fans began to wonder how the Patriots would use their five draft picks Friday to address the area of need.

And with their fourth pick of the night, New England drafted Asiasi.

Naturally, this sent Twitter into a frenzy.

We actually drafted a decent tight end hell yeah — Tank For Trevor (@trevor_tank) April 25, 2020

Not only did ya get a OFFENSIVE player but a TE, finally! — Chris Valday (@TheChrisPhoenix) April 25, 2020

TE help! — SFRESHH ☔️ (@SFRESHH17) April 25, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images