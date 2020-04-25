Much like the rest of the world’s population, New England Patriots second-round pick Josh Uche has been passing timed during the pandemic playing video games.

But Uche has been doing homework for his future profession with the controller in his hand playing as different teams on “NFL Madden.”

Uche was asked what it will be like playing with Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower and free safety Devin McCourty.

“Those names right there just inspire greatness right there,” Uche said. “I was playing with the Patriots on Madden for the last couple weeks and just seeing how efficiently things run and the uniqueness of the defense and stuff like that. Everyone does their job. Everyone is very locked in, very disciplined. Just when you say those two names, it inspires me to be great.”

Uche claims he didn’t know the Patriots would be picking him. They traded up 11 picks into the second round to grab him 60th overall.

“I really didn’t know,” Uche said. “I knew they were interested and we had watched a lot of their film being at Michigan, we did some things that they did on defense, as well. We implemented into our system. I played with every team on Madden, used their defense, see how their defense worked and stuff like that. And then I got back to the Patriots a couple of times, and I played with their defense a couple times.”

Uche said he met with Patriots secondary coach Steve Belichick at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also talked with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on a virtual conference call.

“When I got the call, I just knew that was a perfect fit for me,” Uche said. “I feel like the Patriots are going to maximize everything I can offer.”

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images