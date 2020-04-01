Tom Brady’s best days are behind him. Greg Jennings is well aware of that.

But by no means is the former NFL wide receiver counting Brady out as the quarterback embarks on his age-43 season with a new team.

Brady now is a Buccaneer following a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion is set up to succeed in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs feature a slew of offensive weapons headlined by two of the game’s best wide receivers.

With this in mind, coupled with Brady’s ultra-competitive drive, Jennings is expecting big things from TB12 in the 2020 season.

“If I had to pick, I would say he’s going to err closer to an MVP level,” Jennings said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “The reason why simply is because of the weapons around him and the opportunity that he’s going to be afforded. When you are a player that’s been counted out and you have had success, it’s hard to literally eliminate the will of a champion and to say that they won’t be able to succeed and what they won’t do and that they’ll struggle mightily. So, for me to sit here and say Tom Brady is going to struggle mightily because of everything kind of trending down — yeah, that might be the case, his level of play might not be at the highest of heights, but it may be just good enough for us to say Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a special team next year.”

"Tom Brady is going to be closer to an MVP level because of the weapons around him. When you are a player that has been counted out and you have had success, it's hard to literally eliminate the will of a champion." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/teqgByPW55 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 31, 2020

The Bucs themselves clearly have high expectations for Brady. Bruce Arians and Co. didn’t see any signs of decline while reviewing the star signal-caller’s tape, and general manager Jason Licht would go as far as to say Brady has “the ideal arm” for Tampa Bay’s offense.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images