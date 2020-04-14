Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no question the New England Patriots put together the most decorated dynasty in NFL history. But was it more impressive than Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls during the 1990s?

ESPN’s Max Kellerman believes so.

With nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles, the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era will forever be remembered.

The Bulls, similarly, dominated in the ’90s with six NBA Finals in eight years, beginning in 1991 and ending in 1998 — 12 years shorter than the Brady-Belichick dynasty.

With the obvious differences in the nature of the sports, as well as sustainability (Bulls were half the length of Patriots), Kellerman insisted the Patriots’ dynasty was far superior.

“Tom Brady’s playing a sport where the best team does not always win,” Kellerman said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“It’s a one-and-done situation. A ref’s call can change the whole fortune of a season. Look at the (New Orleans) Saints in recent years,” he added. “And … they go to almost half of all Super Bowls played and win almost a third of all Super Bowls played over 20 years in the NFL. It ain’t never going to happen again. It is impossible to do in football, yet they did it. It’s the most impressive dynasty.”

.@maxkellerman says the New England Patriots are a more impressive dynasty than the Chicago Bulls. "It is impossible [to do what the Patriots did] in football, yet they did it." pic.twitter.com/ABUY2chnbj — First Take (@FirstTake) April 13, 2020

Brady’s dominance in New England is much more recent, of course. When the Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” drops Sunday on ESPN, however, it could make a case against Kellerman’s thinking.

For now, though, Patriots fans can bask in the glory of the Brady-Belichick era in New England.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images