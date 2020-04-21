Shannon Sharpe isn’t about to praise Tom Brady for choosing the obvious path.

In case you missed it, NFL legend Brett Favre recently commended Brady for taking a “leap of faith” to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Sharpe doesn’t quite see it that way.

“This is the equivalent of people saying, ‘Phil Jackson took a leap of faith leaving the Bulls to go to the Lakers,’ ” Sharpe said during Tuesday’s “Undisputed” episode on FS1. “No he didn’t — they didn’t want him back. A leap of faith is not jumping out a burning building to save myself. That’s not a leap of faith. There are no other options behind me. … A leap of faith is Shannon Sharpe is a lawyer. I have a successful practice but I give that up to open a restaurant — that’s a leap of faith. … A leap of faith would’ve been for Tom Brady — he has two, three years left on his contract — he goes to (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft: ‘I want out, I’m not happy.’

“You don’t wait until the end of your contract. They don’t give you what you want, and say, ‘I’m taking a leap of faith by leaving.’ That’s not a leap of faith.”

Tired of the phrase “leap of faith” yet?

Speaking of leaps of faith, Brady recently took quite a risk by venturing into a Tampa park despite it being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, the 42-year-old was ordered to leave the premises.

