Tom Brady always has played with a chip on his shoulder. And this upcoming season stands to be no different.

By now, you know Brady is on his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether the 42-year-old is trying to prove something or just wants this new challenge in his career, his drive to be great does not change. FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless believes Brady will be “all-time driven” when he steps onto the field with the Buccaneers this season to show Bill Belichick and the rest of the league what he can still do.

“All of a sudden, Tom Brady picked us,” Bayless said on “Undisputed.” “He picked the Suckaneers. Well what would you think because Tom Brady, we all know, does his homework, he studies the way very few people have ever studied the game of football, aside from Peyton Manning. And he knew full well he chose the Buccaneers and shocked the NFL world that this year, they are going to have the Super Bowl in their home stadium. No home team has ever played in a home Super Bowl. And you know it that dream down the GOAT is saying, ‘hm, I got a shot here to take a team from 7-9 to play in a home Super Bowl. How great would that be?’ Well, that’d be the ultimate watch this to Bill Belichick.

“And you know and I know, Tom Brady is going to be all-time driven to show Belichick how wrong he was to completely and consistently disrespect Tom Brady over the last three years that he was a New England Patriot. So yes, these are runaway expectations, but this is exactly what Tom Brady wants. He’s trying to fuel the expectations.”

"Tom Brady will be all-time driven to show Belichick how wrong he was to completely & consistently disrespect him over the last 3 years. So yes, there are runaway expectations in Tampa, but this is exactly what Brady wants." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/inwyIhbgr9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 13, 2020

More and more people doubting Brady only seems to help fuel him on the field, meaning problems for the rest of the league.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports