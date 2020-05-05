Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but it seems like there were other suitors looking for his services.

Dalton revealed on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Monday both that, as well as the reasons why he decided to sign with the Cowboys.

“I had several options out there and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me up for this next half of my career. After watching everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year,” Dalton told Schefter, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

But it appears Dalton, while maybe passing on starting offers from other teams, stands by his decision to join the Cowboys as Dak Prescott’s backup.

Dalton’s one year contract guarantees him a $3 million base salary with both individual and team incentives allowing him to learn as much a $7 million.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity,” the former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller said. “I wanted to join a high class organization and a team that’s ready to win, and be with (Dallas head coach) Mike McCarthy with his history with quarterbacks, it gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, help Dak (Prescott) out any way I can, and just be an asset for this team.

“This was a big picture plan. I feel like I have a lot of years left (in the NFL),” Dalton added. “I feel like there is a lot of good football left for me.”

Additional reports surfaced Monday that the Bengals had “shopped” Dalton to both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars prior to his release, but neither showed much interest.

