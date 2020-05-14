Von Miller has recovered from the coronavirus. But now he’s opening up about his battle with it.

The Denver Broncos linebacker was diagnosed in April and announced two weeks later he no longer was positive. Miller also suffers from asthma, something that made his experience with COVID-19 tougher.

And he opened up to the Washington Post about his symptoms and how it affected him during those two weeks.

“Not being able to breathe,” Miller said. “I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.

“You can’t really taste. You can’t really smell. That in turn kind of messes with your appetite, so you’re not really eating like you’re supposed to,” he added. “The first four, five days I was honestly nervous. I wouldn’t say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit.”

Going forward, Miller just wants people to take this seriously and abide by social distancing guidelines.

“They don’t even think it’s real. That’s the craziest part. … Take all of this serious. Take social distancing serious.”

The linebacker also noted he was away from his training for 17 days and still “feels it” in his lungs as he works to get back in shape for the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images