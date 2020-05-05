The Green Bay Packers taking Aaron Rodgers’ potential successor wasn’t the only somewhat-awkward quarterback selection during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles did something similar, and perhaps surprising depending on who you ask.

The Eagles drafted Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, despite signing 2019 starter Carson Wentz to a four-year $128 million extension last year. Wentz, however, told reporters on Monday that he wasn’t overly concerned with the team selecting Hurts No. 53 overall, and if splitting snaps is what’s best for the team, he would be “on board.”

“I came to Philly ever since being drafted and all I’ve wanted to do is win and stand up there and hold that Lombardi trophy. Whatever that takes and whatever that looks like, I’m on board,” Wentz said, as transcribed by ESPN.

“I’m a competitor, I want to be out there, I want to have the ball in my hands — we all do — but at the same time, whatever is going to help us win, I’m confident the coaches and everyone is going to put us in the best situation.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman reportedly called Wentz prior to Day 2 of the draft to alert him of the possibility Philadelphia could select another signal-caller. And while Wentz “had a feeling” the Eagles were going to take a quarterback, he says he isn’t worried about what the selection meant in regards to his standing.

“I think the team showed their investment in me last year and I have nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have nothing but confidence and faith in me, so I think it’s all about just strengthening that position and this group that we have,” Wentz said.

Then again, Wentz could just be saying all the right things, right?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images