Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward only was a rookie during Jerry Sloan’s final season as coach of the Utah Jazz. But he clearly left an impact on the Boston Celtics forward.

Sloan died Friday at the age of 78.

Hayward was just one of many NBA players to react to the death of the Hall of Fame coach. And he took to Instagram on Friday to pay his respects and remember Sloan.

“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA. I’m grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace,” he captioned the photo.

Sloan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images