Professional athletes are doing what they can to stay in shape as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the country.

Slowly, NBA facilities are starting to open back up in markets where local government allow it, but workouts there are still very limited. But meanwhile, the pressure is on to get into in-season condition for the leagues impending return, targeted for July 15.

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden apparently is getting in his cardio by hiking, but some people on the internet joked he maybe over did it when a photo emerged from his trainer’s Instagram Friday.

Christian Polk, also Harden’s former Arizona State University teammate, uploaded a photo of the former league MVP coming down from the hike in Tempe looking pretty slim, with his beard, well, a little unruly compared to usual.

We aren’t going to rag on the man for what he did in quarantine. We’ll leave that to Twitter:

If the NBA doesn’t start back soon, there might not be much left of James Harden pic.twitter.com/uTwcUWnXwZ — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) May 22, 2020

James Harden practiced social distancing by going up into the hills to do peyote for 2 months. pic.twitter.com/cAto6cbUhq — President Chip Reiderson (@ChipReiderson) May 22, 2020

James Harden coming from the post apocalyptic future to warn us about 5G But he was too late pic.twitter.com/oeVcsNyBc2 — Lester The 6th Round Sleeper (@TheLesterLee) May 22, 2020

If I got a haircut, then I know he’s able to get one. — Rashad. (@ShadCharleston) May 22, 2020

If the refs couldn’t see James Harden travel when he was fat, no chance they’ll see it now that he’s skinny pic.twitter.com/Sk5NNuupVL — RTW News Baller (@RTWnewsballer) May 22, 2020

James Harden on a damn hunger strike till ONYX Huston reopens pic.twitter.com/u1wKxDiEZU — Tommy (@TommyBottles401) May 22, 2020

When you survive solely off Strip Clubs and 3s pic.twitter.com/ljkd2cDno7 — Tommy (@TommyBottles401) May 22, 2020

Here’s a little background on that last Tweet, in case you didn’t hear about how Harden has his jersey retired in a Houston strip club.

The internet is ruthless, but you have to love NBA Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images