Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott has a chance Tuesday night to support a great cause, with the added bonus of exacting sweet revenge.

Kevin Harvick in late February defended fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who faced criticism from peers and fans alike over his victory in a Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch long has been accused of cherry-picking wins in non-Cup Series events. In response, Harvick offered $50,000 to any Cup driver able to beat Busch in any of the next four Truck Series races. Elliott was among the drivers who took Harvick up on his offer; however, there hasn’t been a Truck Series race since the Feb. 21 Las Vegas event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, the Truck Series resumes Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliott — who had major beef with Busch last week after an incident at Darlington Raceway — will be a part of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 field. The good news for everyone involved is that Harvick still is putting $50,000 on the line, with the only amendment being the money will go toward coronavirus relief efforts.

Elliott unsurprisingly is on board. Check out this tweet:

This has my full support, and is far more important right now. I’m excited to get over there and run, our @iRacing truck turned out great 👍🏼 https://t.co/nsLRlUuiRQ — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) May 26, 2020

A Tuesday night truck race with some heightened stakes? Sign us up.

By the way, Elliott’s No. 24 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado is pretty sweet.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images