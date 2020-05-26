Very soon, we’ll have a bit more direction surrounding the NHL’s plans for resuming the 2020 season.

Over the weekend, the NHL players’ association approved the league’s 24-team return-to-play format. While specific details still need to be worked out, it showed the players were amenable to that being the way the season restarts — if it does resume at all.

Now, we should get some sort of idea as to what the format will look like. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday is set to announce the league’s plan.

And while there are still many more logistics to hash out before the season can resume, anything he doesn’t acknowledge in his speech likely will be asked about and addressed later in the evening, as he has a press conference with the media set for after he makes his announcement.

Here’s how to watch Bettman’s return to play plan press conference:

When: Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports, NHL Network (USA); Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports | NHL.com | YouTube | Sportsnet

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports