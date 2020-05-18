The Real Heroes 400 was unlike any other race in NASCAR history.
Held at a fan-less Darlington Raceway with drivers and crews all wearing protective masks, the first Cup Series race since March 8 offered an eerie motorsports respite amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in its own strange way, the Real Heroes 400 — which Kevin Harvick won in dominating fashion — provided some of the most NASCAR images you’ll ever see.
Check these out:
Empty parking lot outside Darlington Raceway (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Social distancing guidelines posted outside Darlington Raceway (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Ryan Newman crew member pulling gas cans before Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Clint Bowyer’s car pushed through infield before the Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Michael McDowell walks to his car before start of Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Kyle Busch standing by his car during playing of national anthem ( Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Drivers approach starting line in front of empty stands at Darlington (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Drivers pass by empty stands during Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Kevin Harvick wearing mask in victory lane after winning Real Heroes 400 (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images)
Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane (Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images
Fans can expect more of the same Wednesday night when drivers compete in the Darlington 500K, which will be followed by Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s right: three Cup races in seven days.
Racing certainly is back, for better or for worse.