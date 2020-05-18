Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Real Heroes 400 was unlike any other race in NASCAR history.

Held at a fan-less Darlington Raceway with drivers and crews all wearing protective masks, the first Cup Series race since March 8 offered an eerie motorsports respite amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in its own strange way, the Real Heroes 400 — which Kevin Harvick won in dominating fashion — provided some of the most NASCAR images you’ll ever see.

Check these out:

Fans can expect more of the same Wednesday night when drivers compete in the Darlington 500K, which will be followed by Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s right: three Cup races in seven days.

Racing certainly is back, for better or for worse.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images