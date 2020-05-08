Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only once have the Patriots posted an under-.500 regular-season record with Bill Belichick at the helm, and it came all the way back in 2000, the year before Tom Brady became New England’s starting quarterback.

Brady, of course, now is out of the picture, and Colin Cowherd believes his absence will be reflected in the Patriots’ final mark for the upcoming campaign.

Cowherd on Thursday predicted the 2020 regular-season records for each team, and he’s projecting mediocrity from Belichick’s crew.

“Patriots, 7-9,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Patriots have no weapons. Quarterback’s never taken a meaningful snap, no weapons. They lost their two best linebackers, their kicker. They haven’t replaced ’em. Rookie tight ends, tight ends tend to take a while in the NFL.”

Broncos: 10-6 Cowboys: 8-8 Ahead of tonight's schedule release, @ColinCowherd gives his NFL standing predictions: pic.twitter.com/M5u7qd9lEa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 7, 2020

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Cowherd’s prediction by no means is ridiculous. On top of the aforementioned critical departures, New England also faces the toughest strength of schedule in the upcoming season. Nearly half of the Patriots’ contests will be against playoff teams from a season ago, including matchups against both reigning conference champions.

It’s safe to say Jarrett Stidham has his work cut out for him, as he embarks on his first season as an NFL starting quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images