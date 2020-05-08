As the NHL awaits its season to return, plenty of Hall of Famers and current players continue to entertain in a variety of ways.

This instance includes two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Gerry Cheevers, who helped deliver a championship as a member of the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972. Cheevers discussed current-day netminders, discussing the likes of Bruins’ Tuukka Rask and the Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price. Cheevers isn’t a fan of Price, to say the least.

“Nowadays they are so big and so largely padded,” Cheevers said during a conference call Friday. “They go down as the puck is over the blue line and they’re already in a position like that. Today’s goalies, I love Tuukka. He’s big. He fills the net. I would say he’s in the top two or three in the league right now. I’m not a big (Carey) Price fan. He hasn’t won. And he loses certain games that he shouldn’t lose.”

Cheevers held back zero punches. Perhaps he is just trying to keep the wonderful Bruins-Canadiens rivalry alive in these trying times.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images