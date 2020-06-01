Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown currently doesn’t have a home in the NFL, but Deion Sanders has high hopes the disgruntled receiver will find one.

From openly criticizing teammates and coaches to posting questionable content on social media, Brown has caused himself plenty of problems during his NFL career. Most recently, Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault by numerous women, leading the NFL to investigate the allegations against him.

It’s been eight months since Brown has officially been on an NFL roster (the New England Patriots) and the COVID-19 pandemic probably won’t help his cause, either. But Sanders thinks the 31-year-old is turning things around.

“My son came to town to WORK! On his Game,on his Life,On his Thoughts,on his Tomorrow & on ANTONIO BROWN!” Sanders captioned the photo.

“I Love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See. I know what I know and I pray u all get to see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN. God bless all y’all and please have a productive peaceful day we are Growing & Going !”

Is Sanders right? Will Brown make his way back the NFL? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images