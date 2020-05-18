Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dropkick Murphys (and, to a degree, Bruce Springsteen) will be playing at Fenway Park this summer.

And you can watch it, just not at the ballpark.

The local Irish punk-rock band is putting together an unprecedented event during these equally unique times.

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and theband announced “Streaming Outta Fenway,” which will take place Friday, May 29. The band will perform at Fenway Park without fans, with the concert being streamed worldwide to benefit multiple charities — The Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat For Humanity, Greater Boston.

“The Streaming Outta Fenway performance from Dropkick Murphys is one in a long history of shows the band has played at the park, but it will be the first–and possibly the only–time that a band plays on the baseball diamond at Fenway Park. The infield dirt is considered “sacred ground” to baseball fans, but with the baseball season on hold because of COVID-19, an exception has been made for the beloved Boston band.”

Bruce Springsteen will join the bad, virtually, for one DKM song, as well as one of his own songs.

The Dropkick Murphys already have live streamed a concert amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a massive success. Looping in Fenway and Springsteen should further elevate the interest in the event.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images