Earl Thomas apparently is lucky to be alive.

Nina Thomas, the Baltimore Ravens safety’s wife, reportedly pulled a gun on him on April 13 after allegedly catching him with another woman. She later was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.

According to TMZ, police say, “we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

Here’s Nina’s story via court documents, per TMZ (Warning: some of the details are NSFW): Nina claims Earl, 30, left their home earlier in the day after an argument over the NFL player’s drinking. She claims Earl’s brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up. … Nina says she used Earl’s Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental home … and says she called up two other women to help her confront Earl at the pad. Nina also claims she grabbed Earl’s pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention to “scare him.” When the women arrived at the house, they “discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.” That’s when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl’s head — stating “that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.” But, cops say Nina was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.” Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident … which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

Earl managed to wrestle the gun away from Nina, and corroborated the story his wife previously told police. Nina was given an emergency protective order due to the incident.

