Earl Thomas apparently is lucky to be alive.
Nina Thomas, the Baltimore Ravens safety’s wife, reportedly pulled a gun on him on April 13 after allegedly catching him with another woman. She later was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.
According to TMZ, police say, “we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”
Here’s Nina’s story via court documents, per TMZ (Warning: some of the details are NSFW):
Earl managed to wrestle the gun away from Nina, and corroborated the story his wife previously told police. Nina was given an emergency protective order due to the incident.
