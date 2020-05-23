Eli Manning might be a little late to the game when it comes to joining Twitter, but a delay to get going hasn’t really stopped him before.

The now-former New York Giants quarterback recently signed up for the social media platform, and upon doing so, Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady had a pretty great response to Manning’s first tweet.

Of course, Brady is poking fun at his two losses to the Giants in Super Bowls while with the New England Patriots. In both of those meetings, the Giants, led by Manning, pulled off come-from-behind wins thanks to New York scores in the fourth quarter.

Brady’s response prompted Manning to joke about “The Match,” the golf game between Peyton Manning/Tiger Woods and Brady/Phil Mickelson set for Sunday.

