Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eli Manning might be a little late to the game when it comes to joining Twitter, but a delay to get going hasn’t really stopped him before.

The now-former New York Giants quarterback recently signed up for the social media platform, and upon doing so, Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady had a pretty great response to Manning’s first tweet.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Of course, Brady is poking fun at his two losses to the Giants in Super Bowls while with the New England Patriots. In both of those meetings, the Giants, led by Manning, pulled off come-from-behind wins thanks to New York scores in the fourth quarter.

Brady’s response prompted Manning to joke about “The Match,” the golf game between Peyton Manning/Tiger Woods and Brady/Phil Mickelson set for Sunday.

Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Fantastic.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images