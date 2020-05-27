Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Think Peyton Manning isn’t destined for a broadcasting career? Think again.

The Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback has been fairly stingy when it comes to offers made by broadcasting companies to join their analysis squad. But despite his initial hesitation, the 44-year-old isn’t ruling out a broadcasting career — at least, not yet.

“I haven’t said ‘no’ forever. I’ve said ‘no’ to this year,” Manning said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “It just doesn’t feel like the right time. I hate … having this sort of ‘check with me next year’-type deal, but that’s really how I’ve approached this chapter. I believe in taking it a year at a time.”

He's been courted (reportedly) with millions, so will we see Peyton Manning in the broadcast booth anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/Hcn0nBf0Kv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 26, 2020

Manning says an analyst’s job “just (is) not in the cards for me right now,” but knows he “can’t really say never forever.”

It’s unclear where exactly where Manning will land as a broadcaster, but several outlets already have shown interest in the veteran QB. Clearly, Manning hasn’t seen the last of his NFL days.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images