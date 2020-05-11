Stephen Gostkowski has been one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers for years, but when he hit the open market he didn’t get snatched up right away.

In fact, he remains unsigned with no clear interest.

Of course, that’s not entirely surprising. He’s 36 years old, coming off a hip injury and teams generally can just bring guys in for training camp and have them battle it out. It’s not like they have to make a move right away.

And because of that, Gostkowski is hopeful he’ll get an opportunity somewhere during training camp.

“No one is practicing right now, so it’s not like I’m missing competing with someone in OTAs. If things work out like I think they will, I’ll have an opportunity around training camp, whenever the NFL decides that will be,” Gostkowski said to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I want to try to find a place where I can have a chance to compete. With the kicker position, there’s usually two, three, four spots that are up in the air, but you just have to find the right place.”

Gostkowski was 7-for-8 on field goals and 11-for-15 on extra points in 2019 before his season ended.

