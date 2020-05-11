The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have been trying for some time now to try and figure out a long-term contract extension.

And though that’s yet to yield the result both sides surely are hoping for, they still have time to figure things out.

Prescott is set to play under the franchise tag in the 2020 season, but July 15 is when the time frame closes on franchise-tagged players to sign a multi-year contract.

And asked by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio “whether it makes sense to watch and wait for something to happen, or not, on July 15,” Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones indicated it does.

“I think so,” Jones said, via PFT. “I mean, at the end of the day I know everybody’s out there, ‘How have you not paid Dak?’ At the same time, we’ve tried to pay him, and he has to accept what we want to pay him. But the deal’s got to be right for Dak, it’s gotta be right for us. As you know, the salary cap makes this a zero-sum game for owners. This is not something where Jerry and myself are trying to save money so the Cowboys can make more money for the Jones family. We’re just trying to do our very best working with (coach) Mike (McCarthy), working with (vice president of player personnel) Will McClay. Really divide up the pie in the best way possible to win a Super Bowl.”

According to reports about the negotiations, the Cowboys are making offers to Prescott that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images