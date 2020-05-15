If you had to choose the NFL’s best non-kicking player, who would you choose?
Well, Wes Welker gave a simple two-word answer when the question was asked.
You probably remember Welker nailed field goals for and againstPatriots. The former wide receiver drilled one between the goal posts while he was a member of the Miami Dolphins when they took on New England.
When The MMQB proposed whose was better, Welker made sure his followers knew it was him.
Child Please! https://t.co/fPEibNo87U
— Wes Welker (@WesWelker) May 13, 2020
All are pretty impressive, but Doug Flutie’s drop kick may take the cake in our eyes.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images