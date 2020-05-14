Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former United States women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo and her husband, ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens had a pretty scary night.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Solo revealed one of the couple’s five dobermans was “heinously” shot and in critical condition.

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night,” the two-time Women’s World Cup Champion said in the caption of a photo of her, Stevens and their dogs.

“It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.

“We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

There are no updates on an investigation at this time. But, this adds onto the stress of being new parents, as the the former U.S. soccer star gave birth to twins this past March.

Not to mention, Solo was one of the players who spearheaded the USWNT’s equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, and they recently filed an appeal following their case’s dismissal.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Conan.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images