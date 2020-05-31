In responding to Chase Winovich’s latest Instagram, Tom Brady spoke for all of those who follow the New England Patriots linebacker.
Winovich on Saturday shared a photo of himself moments after nailing a bullseye with an axe. For reasons currently unclear, the Michigan product elected to keep his shirt off for the photo.
And Brady, a fellow Wolverine, felt inclined to call out his former Patriots teammate.
Here’s Winovich’s Instagram:
And here’s Brady’s comment:
Well said, Tom. Well said.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images