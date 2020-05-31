Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In responding to Chase Winovich’s latest Instagram, Tom Brady spoke for all of those who follow the New England Patriots linebacker.

Winovich on Saturday shared a photo of himself moments after nailing a bullseye with an axe. For reasons currently unclear, the Michigan product elected to keep his shirt off for the photo.

And Brady, a fellow Wolverine, felt inclined to call out his former Patriots teammate.

Here’s Winovich’s Instagram:

And here’s Brady’s comment:

Well said, Tom. Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images