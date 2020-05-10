Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a passionate New England sports fan, NESN’s 2020 Fans Choice Contest is for you.

NESN last week launched a series of weekly contests in which fans can nominate their favorite game in New England sports history to be rebroadcasted on the NESN channel. Participants, who must be New England residents age 18 or older, are asked to write an original essay describing the game.

All contest participants also will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize: a virtual chat with a NESN broadcast booth talent of their choice. The drawing will be held June 8.

For Week 2, submissions will be accepted on NESN.com/FansChoice from Sunday, May 10 at 12 p.m. ET through Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. ET. The contest is free to enter.

Click here for the official rules of the contest.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images