R-Truth is dead-set on reclaiming the WWE 24/7 championship.
However, he won’t have any luck doing so if he uses the plan he mentioned Sunday night.
After falling to Bobby Lashley in a singles match during WWE’s “Money in the Bank” pay-per-view event, R-Truth vowed to earn back the belt he held heading into WrestleMania 36. But instead of calling out the titleholder, Rob Gronkowski, R-Truth mistakenly took a shot at the tight end’s quarterback.
“…It’s time to get my baby back,” R-Truth said. “I don’t care where you’ve taken my 24/7, 48/7, 7/11, I-95 South, 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue championship. I’m gonna sack you, Tom Brady, and take back my 24/7 championship.”
It's become maddening for @RonKillings because the former #247Champion wants his BABY back!#MITB pic.twitter.com/2kZhSJimHu
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Whoops.
Then again, there’s a chance there actually wasn’t a slip of the tongue. Perhaps R-Truth is a diehard Patriots fan who still is bitter about the six-time Super Bowl champion leaving New England.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images