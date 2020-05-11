Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

R-Truth is dead-set on reclaiming the WWE 24/7 championship.

However, he won’t have any luck doing so if he uses the plan he mentioned Sunday night.

After falling to Bobby Lashley in a singles match during WWE’s “Money in the Bank” pay-per-view event, R-Truth vowed to earn back the belt he held heading into WrestleMania 36. But instead of calling out the titleholder, Rob Gronkowski, R-Truth mistakenly took a shot at the tight end’s quarterback.

“…It’s time to get my baby back,” R-Truth said. “I don’t care where you’ve taken my 24/7, 48/7, 7/11, I-95 South, 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue championship. I’m gonna sack you, Tom Brady, and take back my 24/7 championship.”

Whoops.

Then again, there’s a chance there actually wasn’t a slip of the tongue. Perhaps R-Truth is a diehard Patriots fan who still is bitter about the six-time Super Bowl champion leaving New England.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images