Bill Belichick debatably is the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. But one Hall of Famer does not see it that way.

Shannon Sharpe has been known for his hot takes as he opposes Skip Bayless on FOX Sports’ “UNDISPUTED.” Somehow, after all these years of being on the show, New England Patriots fans may find his latest take as the hottest yet.

“Skip, for me, three were very, very easy,” Sharpe said. “Coach Lombardi, the trophy is named after him. I don’t know how you have him an Mt. Rushmore if he isn’t on it. Five championships in a seven-year span. Bill Belichick, we know. We don’t have to say anything.”

.@ShannonSharpe's NFL Head Coach Mt. Rushmore: 1. Vince Lombardi

2. Bill Belichick

3. Bill Walsh

4. Don Shula pic.twitter.com/rdwDJQ6du3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 7, 2020

If Belichick is going to be succeeded by any coach in history, Vince Lombardi sure makes a lot of sense. Agree to disagree in these terms.

