Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you watched the NFL Draft, then you know exactly who the biggest winner was coming out of it.

No, it was not necessarily a draft pick, but instead it was Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike. Belichick left the room as the New England Patriots made their selection and Nike was the only one in the war room. Fans on Twitter automatically jumped on the fact that Nike made the pick.

During the NFL Network’s schedule drop on Thursday, Belichick joined Rich Eisen who had to ask about Nike.

“We went for a little walk today,” Belichick said. “I think he is sleeping it off but he’s working on the supplemental draft in case anything comes up there in July. We’ll be ready to go.”

Belichick has his dog Nike "working on the supplemental draft." 😂😂 📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release live now on @NFLNetwork

📱: https://t.co/TT8nFRV69n pic.twitter.com/ArNsM1lGJO — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020

There are few things that put a smile on Belichick’s face. Nike is one of them.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images