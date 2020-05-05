Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady might still be getting use out of his New England Patriots gear.

The Buccaneers quarterback shared a video Monday of himself training outside his new Tampa-area home. And though it’s hard to be sure, it certainly seems as if Brady is wearing a Patriots helmet in the clip.

Take a look:

Looks like he's still wearing his Patriots helmet 🤔 https://t.co/MesU5kpi6P — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) May 5, 2020

So, there are a few possibilities:

1. It’s a Patriots helmet, straight up.

2. It’s a Patriots helmet with the logos somehow removed.

3. It’s a generic helmet.

4. It’s a Bucs helmet without the logos, or something.

There is a fifth and final option, however: None of this really matters. Let’s go with that one.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images