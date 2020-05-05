Tom Brady might still be getting use out of his New England Patriots gear.
The Buccaneers quarterback shared a video Monday of himself training outside his new Tampa-area home. And though it’s hard to be sure, it certainly seems as if Brady is wearing a Patriots helmet in the clip.
Take a look:
Looks like he's still wearing his Patriots helmet 🤔 https://t.co/MesU5kpi6P
— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) May 5, 2020
So, there are a few possibilities:
1. It’s a Patriots helmet, straight up.
2. It’s a Patriots helmet with the logos somehow removed.
3. It’s a generic helmet.
4. It’s a Bucs helmet without the logos, or something.
There is a fifth and final option, however: None of this really matters. Let’s go with that one.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images