Tom Brady has yet to even put on a Buccaneers uniform, and he’s already being trolled by his new teammates.

Brady on Monday shared a training video to his Instagram story in which he’s seen coasting over small hurdles and going into a sprint, football tucked away and all. The NFL proceeded to share the video to its official Instagram page, which prompted a zing from second-year linebacker Devin Bush, who Tampa Bay selected fifth overall last year.

“Dual Threat Tom 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️,” White wrote in the comment section.

Given Brady’s ability to get the ball out quickly, coupled with the wealth of high-end weapons he now has, we can’t imagine he’ll be doing a whole lot of scrambling in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images