Well, it looks like Leonard Fournette is staying put in Jacksonville after all.

It was reported a few weeks ago the Jaguars were seeking out a trade involving Fournette, whom the franchise selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite rushing for over 1,000 yards in two of his first three NFL seasons, Fournette reportedly was put on the trading block due to “behind-the-scenes issues,” including sleeping through meetings.

The Jags very well might have talked shop about Fournette in recent weeks, but all signs now point to the 25-year-old being Jacksonville’s starting running back come Week 1. The team’s general manager, Dave Caldwell, effectively put the Fournette trade rumors to rest during a recent appearance on the “PFT PM” podcast.

“There were just some minor discussions with that but nothing substantial throughout the draft or prior to the draft,” Caldwell said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I think the mindset is that we’re going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday. I know Coach (Doug) Marrone has had some discussion with him.

“He seems to be in great shape and mental frame of mind, and we feel that he’ll have a great season this year.”

As for who will be handing off the ball to Fournette, it sure seems like it’s going to be Gardner Minshew II. Jacksonville initially was viewed as a potential landing spot for Andy Dalton, but the veteran quarterback signed with the Dallas Cowboys following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images