We’re sure by now you’ve heard the ideas of the New England Patriots tanking in the 2020 season in order to acquire a top-five draft pick.

But if you ask the newly retired James Develin, he doesn’t think that’s the case whatsoever, noting the team is “all about winning” during an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Friday.

“I don’t think so,” he said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I think one of the biggest things about the Patriots organization is everyone is focused on winning. It’s all about winning, it’s all about improving the team no matter what the cost. I think there will never be a day that there’s ever a second wasted in that building on purposely trying to position themselves in the draft, or something like that. I just truly believe in my heart that that will never happen.

“We will always be trying to win games and always put ourselves in the position to be a better football team.”

The Patriots have dominated the AFC East and NFL as a whole over the last 20 years. But of course with the departure of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and a slew of others, the competitiveness of New England has been a big question. And it probably will remain one until we see just how the Patriots fare without their stars.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images