What better way to remember one of the most iconic comebacks in sports history than with the guys who were right in the middle of it?

This week, NESN has been airing the Boston Red Sox’s playoff wins from 2004, and Friday featured their thrilling, extra-innings win over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

Pitchers Tim Wakefield and Keith Foulke took over the Red Sox’s Twitter account, answering questions from fans throughout the game.

Here are some of the highlights.

Same.

My favorite part of the game was David Ortiz's 14th-inning bloop single. I was on the hill those innings and no one was behind me. – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithChamp | @NESN https://t.co/5jC9VaOCv7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Wake’s probably not alone with this answer.

There isn't another place in MLB, other than Fenway, that you can feel the momentum swing. Thank you, Fenway Faithful! – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Wholeheartedly agree.

I wasn't nervous to throw to Tek.

I think Tek was probably more nervous than I was.

I had full confidence in him. – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithAChamp https://t.co/VesJh6Cf3L — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Well, most Sox fans were at home horrified watching Wakefield throw to Varitek.

After Game 3 when Millar said "don't let us win tonight… why not us?" that changed history forever. – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

True.

I can't answer that without including the '04 World Series, but my greatest memory of the '04 WS was getting to hand the trophy to Johnny Pesky in St. Louis. – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/VhubZG04ZV — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Certainly an awesome moment.

The parade was definitely a close #2 to winning.

Then the ring ceremony was 3rd. – @KeithFoulke #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/VhubZG04ZV — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Yeah, that parade was something else.

This is my first time rewatching this series.

I replay it all the time in my mind though. – @KeithFoulke #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/0lwWbbFfdz — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Only the first time??

That was the advice that sealed the deal for my signing in Boston. — Keith Foulke (@KeithFoulke) May 2, 2020

Suffice to say this was a good piece of advice to listen to.

You get spoiled watching Ortiz & Manny.

You’re not surprised when great things happen regularly. – @KeithFoulke #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

Yep.

It was amazing to watch him. Night after night, how confident he was and how big of a threat he became. – @TimWakefield49 #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN pic.twitter.com/vbeaug6z8a — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2020

It sure was.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images