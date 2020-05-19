Professional athletes have had to get creative in regards to their training with the coronavirus pausing seasons and closing team facilities.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been able to do just that. With the help from his grandfather, Willie Brown, the fourth-year Celtic is working hard to make sure he’s ready for whenever the NBA season resumes.

Jaylen told The Boston Globe that Willie, who spent his earlier days sparring with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Sonny Liston, has been training the 23-year-old with a pair of boxing gloves on.

“We said we needed him to help me train and get back ready for the season, so he could feel comfortable sticking around here,” Jaylen told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach in a story published Monday.

“But on the other side of that, he’s like, ‘OK, we’re going to train then.’ We’ve been training hard and a lot,” the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft said. “On one hand, it’s great that he’s comfortable being here, but on the other he’s making me work my (butt) off.”

Jaylen admitted the workouts are a bit different than the ones he’s grown used to at the Auerbach Center.

“He has me doing a lot of things I’ve never done before,” Jaylen said. “It’s the old way of training. Everything he does is kind of a throwback, but it’s good. He’s never been stagnant, and I got that from him.”

Boston fans are certainly eager to see how it will pay off for Jaylen when the Celtics are (hopefully) able to return to the hardwood.

