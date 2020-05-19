Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite Boston championship in recent memory?

We’re fortunate because that’s a pretty tough question. Since 2000 the New England Patriots have racked up six rings, the Boston Red Sox added four of their own and both the Celtics and Bruins chipped in one apiece.

From two of the greatest comebacks in sports history, to pure dominance and lots of late game heroics, each championship had something unique and impressive about it.

NESN’s Tom Caron and executive director of The Sports Museum Rusty Sullivan started their week-long countdown of the 10 best Boston championship over the last two decades on Monday night’s edition of “At Home With TC.”

Check out the full segment above!

