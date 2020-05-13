Johnny Manziel was back in the headlines this week.
But for a humorous reason this time around.
The former NFL, CFL and AAF quarterback attempted a backflip off a cliff Tuesday that didn’t quite go as planned. Manziel ended up slipping and falling backwards.
.@JManziel2's "backflip" was … 😅 pic.twitter.com/pq6ek76FkU
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 12, 2020
Fortunately, Manziel was OK after the mishap. And even took a shot at himself.
Went about as well as my time in the league 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/e9PfTrD9a6
— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 12, 2020
Well, he’s certainly not wrong.
