Johnny Manziel was back in the headlines this week.

But for a humorous reason this time around.

The former NFL, CFL and AAF quarterback attempted a backflip off a cliff Tuesday that didn’t quite go as planned. Manziel ended up slipping and falling backwards.

Fortunately, Manziel was OK after the mishap. And even took a shot at himself.

Went about as well as my time in the league 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/e9PfTrD9a6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 12, 2020

Well, he’s certainly not wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images