Johnny Manziel was back in the headlines this week.

But for a humorous reason this time around.

The former NFL, CFL and AAF quarterback attempted a backflip off a cliff Tuesday that didn’t quite go as planned. Manziel ended up slipping and falling backwards.

Fortunately, Manziel was OK after the mishap. And even took a shot at himself.

Well, he’s certainly not wrong.

More NFL: Video Of Tom Brady Playing With Daughter Includes Insane Backyard View

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images