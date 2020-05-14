Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UFC was back at it on Wednesday night in Jacksonville and the fight card started off with a literal boom.

Veteran Brian “Boom” Kelleher made some noise at the empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with a vicious knockout win over Hunter Azure in the second round of their featherweight bout.

After struggling in the first round, Kelleher came back in the second frame and put Azure to sleep with a nasty left hook for his second consecutive win.

BOOM GOES KELLEHER! 🤯@BrianBoom135 lands on the button at #UFCJAX! ➡️ Watch NOW on E+ pic.twitter.com/GOxLZusxeM — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2020

“Boom” Kelleher handed Azure his first career professional loss and improved to 5-3 in the UFC with eight professional knockouts.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images