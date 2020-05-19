Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The class of 2020 is missing out on what should be an exciting time as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out graduation ceremonies that are now being held virtually.

The New England Patriots, however, tried to help make it a little better.

The team on Monday posted a video to its official Twitter account to congratulate the seniors with uplifting messages.

“2020 graduates, you are all patriots and true champions. Congratulations,” team owner Robert Kraft said.

“Don’t ever let anyone tell you you can’t do something,” Jason McCourty said. “Go chase your dreams and be great.”

“I look forward to seeing one or many of you guys in some sort of headline in the future,” Julian Edelman said.

Check out the full video below:

"Go chase your dreams and be great." Congratulations, #ClassOf2020 🎓 pic.twitter.com/kgJr4ExK4f — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 18, 2020

Congratulations, class of 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images