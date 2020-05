Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of The TC & Jerry Podcast, Tom Caron and Jerry Remy discuss the latest surrounding a return to action in MLB.

They also discuss the positives and negatives of baseball in Korea. Finally, the duo recall a conversation between Remy and former Sox pitcher Derek Lowe on a cross-country team flight just before the 2004 playoffs.