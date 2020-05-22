Thanks to COVID-19, things will be different for players once Major League Baseball resumes full operations.

MLB reportedly has plans to play an abbreviated 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, assuming they can agree to terms with the Players’ Association. That means there will be lots of game-day and on-field restrictions, however, ranging from no physical contact among players to no spitting or touching the same ball on the field.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout knows it’ll be strange, but is well aware of the role players play in keeping the deadly virus at bay.

“It’s definitely gonna feel weird,” Trout said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Mike Oz. “Any baseball is better than no baseball. It’s going to be a challenge for all of us. You got a responsibility. You got a responsibility for others. You gotta prepare yourself to do all these things, because if you don’t and the virus gets in that clubhouse, it’s not going to be a good situation.

“Everybody has a responsibility, and it’s gonna be weird, it’s gonna be different,” he added, “but if we can get back to healthy ways and try to keep everything out of that locker room and the league … hopefully everything works out.”

Well said.

Hopefully, other MLB players follow Trout’s league. And if they want to complete the 2020 season, they’ll have to.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images