There’s been plenty of talk about how the Boston Bruins could benefit from an enforcer.

Enter Trent Frederic.

The Bruins center made his NHL debut Jan. 29, 2019 against the Winnipeg Jets — and boy, did he make a good first impression.

Frederic dropped the gloves with Brandon Tanev after a net-front scuffle, landing a few big haymakers before getting the takedown. Oh yeah, his dad also was mic’d up during the fight.

And for the 22-year-old Frederic, he’ll gladly answer the bell if given the chance to do so again.

“How it presents itself in the game … can vary,” Frederic said on a Zoom call Thursday, via Patriot Ledger’s Mike Loftus, “but yeah, I enjoy doing it — sticking up for my teammates, or whatever the case may be.

“So far, I’ve really enjoyed when my (teammate) gets hit or something, and I can hop in. That doesn’t necessarily mean fighting, but I enjoy that. So yeah, I’ll probably be doing it (NHL).”

Bruins fans will love that answer.

Frederic’s Providence Bruins had their season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s still a chance B’s fans will see him on the ice should the season continue.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images