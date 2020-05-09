Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We soon could have some direction about where the 2020 Major League Baseball season is heading.

The league reportedly is planning to offer a restart plan to the players’ union in the upcoming week, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Saturday shared some of the details of the league’s proposal.

Here are a few of the key points.

–The regular season would begin in early July, leaving room for about 80 games.

— The divisions would remain the same, but the schedule would be realigned geographically.

— Teams would play in home parks when possible.

— Playoffs would be expanded from five to seven teams.

Little of this is new information, as these ideas are among the many that have been kicked around over recent weeks as MLB tries to figure out how to make a 2020 season happen.

Whatever the season looks like, if there is one, it won’t be perfect. But it sounds like MLB is hellbent on having a campaign take place, and now it’ll be up to the owners and union to make its respective voices heard.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images