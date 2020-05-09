Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans have been left wondering if Jayson Tatum could have continued his impressive second half of the 2019-20 season, which was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Tatum was coming off an impressive February in which he garnered Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors, and getting the Celtics set for a crucial regular-season stretch before the NBA postseason.

Tatum’s progress, both recent and career-long, can be depicted in a handful of ways. But perhaps none more impressive than a plus-minus stat that puts him on a list ahead of former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker and even former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

According to Boston Sports Info, among players 21-year-old or younger, Tatum recorded the highest career plus-minus in regular season games (214 contests). His measurement (1,140) is better than second-place Parker (1,022) and third-place Bryant (947).

Jayson Tatum Players, ≤ 21 YO, in the regular season, with the highest career plus/minus 1. JAYSON TATUM – 1,140

2. Tony Parker – 1,022

3. Kobe Bryant -947 That works@StatsNotStories pic.twitter.com/nuxwfnesQm — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 9, 2020

While the 22-year-old forward is now no longer able to contribute to that specific stat, both he and the Celtics are looking forward to Tatum making an impact once the 2019-20 season is able to (hopefully) resume.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images