Red Sox fans always will remember May 13, 2007.

Boston found itself down 5-0 to the Orioles going into the bottom of the ninth at Fenway Park. And slowly but surely, the Red Sox kept chipping away at Baltimore’s lead.

Coco Crisp should have accounted for out No. 2, but Ramón Hernández couldn’t handle the simple pop up — thus starting the improbable comeback.

And MLB.com named the “Mother’s Day Miracle” as Boston’s best Mother’s Day moment from 2007.

With the bases loaded, two outs and the Red Sox still trailing by a run, Julio Lugo hit a ground ball to Orioles first baseman Kevin Millar (a key contributor to Boston’s 2004 World Series champion team). Millar fielded the ball and flipped to Ray, but as Varitek crossed the plate for the tying run, the ball clanked off (Chris) Ray’s glove, allowing Eric Hinske to sprint home for the game-winning run, completing the epic comeback in walk-off fashion.

Watch it all unfold:

The Red Sox certainly made that Mother’s Day one to remember.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Red Sox