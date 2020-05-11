Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” had another surprise guest during Episode 7 on Sunday night.

Current Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, who managed the Birmingham Barons when Michael Jordan decided to retire from the NBA and play baseball, spoke about the legend’s stint on the diamond.

The former Boston Red Sox manager even expressed how impressed he was that Jordan recorded a .200 batting average with 50 RBIs. He added some high praise when he said: “In my opinion, with 1,500 at bats, he’d have found a way to get to the major leagues.”

Francona’s appearance, and the fact that MJ was able to play for one of the game’s historically-great managers at the Double-A level, created quite the reaction on Twitter.

Here’s what those watching “The Last Dance” had to say:

That Terry Francona was the manager of Michael Jordan's AA baseball team is such a great quirk of crossed paths — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 11, 2020

Terry Francona being Michael Jordan’s manager is NOT talked about enough. What?!?! — Charlie (@CharlieFreyre) May 11, 2020

I TOTALLY FORGOT TERRY FRANCONA WAS THE BARONS' MANAGER WHEN JORDAN PLAYED OH MY GOD — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 11, 2020

How on earth does it go under the radar that Terry Francona was MJ’s manager in Double-A ball?! — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan being coached by Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Doug Collins, Phil Jackson and TERRY FRANCONA is some Forrest Gump stuff — Charlie (@CharlieFreyre) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan has never had a bad coach in anything man. Playing AA and your manager is Terry Francona 😭 — Steffen Davis (@SteffD_2) May 11, 2020

This Terry Francona cameo just killed me — Arsene Knows🇯🇲🇲🇽🇮🇶🇪🇬 (@FreeWenger) May 11, 2020

“I’m Terry and I guess I’m going to be your manager.” – Terry Francona What an immortal quote #TheLastDance — Daniel P. Mitchell (@yeah_mitch) May 11, 2020

I want a ten part documentary of Terry Francona just telling stories. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 11, 2020

Nice to see former @redsox manager Terry Francona on The Last Dance tonight #MichaelJordan series tonight on @espn! pic.twitter.com/XpDePDydBT — Adam Castiglioni (@ConciergeBoston) May 11, 2020

Francona, as you may recall, managed the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY