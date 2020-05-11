ESPN’s “The Last Dance” had another surprise guest during Episode 7 on Sunday night.

Current Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, who managed the Birmingham Barons when Michael Jordan decided to retire from the NBA and play baseball, spoke about the legend’s stint on the diamond.

The former Boston Red Sox manager even expressed how impressed he was that Jordan recorded a .200 batting average with 50 RBIs. He added some high praise when he said: “In my opinion, with 1,500 at bats, he’d have found a way to get to the major leagues.”

Francona’s appearance, and the fact that MJ was able to play for one of the game’s historically-great managers at the Double-A level, created quite the reaction on Twitter.

Here’s what those watching “The Last Dance” had to say:

Francona, as you may recall, managed the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011.

