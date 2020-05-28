One of the biggest questions around the NBA’s return to play is if the league held the season in a centralized location to quarantine players, would they have to leave their families?

But as the NBA is in discussions with Walt Disney World Resort as its likely host, it’s reportedly also working with the Players’ Association to develop a plan allowing limited family members to join them in Orlando, Fla., per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Conversations have centered on the timing of family arrivals at Walt Disney World Resort, which are likely to start once an initial wave of teams are eliminated and the number of people within the league’s bubble decreases,” Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported in a joint byline.

“Family members would be subjected to the same safety and coronavirus testing protocols as everyone else living in the NBA’s biosphere, sources said.”

Of course, before those decisions can be made, the NBA must figure out its return-to-play format (and it’s polled general managers about that already). After that structure is set, they’ll know how many teams, and thus people, they need to keep safe from COVID-19.

