More uncertainty looms over the NBA as of Friday.

According to reports from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league has postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine due to the COVID-19 virus.

The events were both originally scheduled for May in Chicago, and are now being postponed indefinitely.

The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors made these decisions on a conference call Friday, but decided to table going ahead and pushing back the NBA Draft, though Wojnarowski’s sources anticipate that will be the next move.

The NBA's Board of Governors voted on those items in a conference call today, but held off on formally pushing back the June 25 Draft date — although sources still expect that will eventually be done. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2020

The draft is currently slated for June 25, and rumors circulating Thursday hinted at an August or September postponement for the event.

Meanwhile, the NBA is entertaining any idea on how to finish this season given the blessing from public health officials.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images